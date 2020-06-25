AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,147 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,147 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Camden Property Trust worth $19,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

