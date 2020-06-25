AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS stock opened at $227.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.06. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ESS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.