AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 766.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,485,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083,332 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $19,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,890 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PE opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.10.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 151.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PE shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

