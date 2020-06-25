AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 56.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,266,133 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Enel Americas worth $19,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enel Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Enel Americas by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 126,397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Enel Americas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Enel Americas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $7.76 on Thursday. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENIA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enel Americas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

