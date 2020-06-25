AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,528,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 950,220 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Dana worth $19,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 174.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,995,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,470,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Dana by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Dana by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,952,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.61. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dana Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

