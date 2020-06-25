AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,025 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $18,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,505,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,193 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,080,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,341,000 after purchasing an additional 239,934 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 51.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,890,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,307,000 after purchasing an additional 645,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $135,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James M. Young sold 98,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $11,747,218.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.14, for a total transaction of $1,191,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,940 shares of company stock worth $18,898,829. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BR opened at $122.70 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $136.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BR shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

