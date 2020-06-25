AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.35 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,203 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Landstar System worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $50,532,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,129.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 170,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 166,285 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,098,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,702,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $12,943,000.

Get Landstar System alerts:

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $576,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,399.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $751,742.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,234.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.49. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.