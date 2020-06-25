AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.34 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $18,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 573.7% in the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IPG shares. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.06. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

