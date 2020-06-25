AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,474 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2,140.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 81.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 58,850.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $4,293,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,152,000 after purchasing an additional 116,416 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Banco Santander downgraded shares of Credicorp to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.36. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $240.88.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

