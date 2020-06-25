AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 846 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Cable One worth $18,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,753.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,820.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,664.64. Cable One Inc has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,651.43.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $647,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $2,288,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,002 shares of company stock worth $6,891,178. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.