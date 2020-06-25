AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,528 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $68.31 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a twelve month low of $44.93 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

