AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 262,119 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,119 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of First Hawaiian worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after purchasing an additional 453,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 42.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,189,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,777,000 after buying an additional 1,550,386 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,795,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,375,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,381,000 after buying an additional 34,951 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $46,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela acquired 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $48,922.30. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

