AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 289,016 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 29.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 684,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,016 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $17,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 53.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 981.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.08 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

