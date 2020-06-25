AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 500,342 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500,342 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $18,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after acquiring an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 919,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,927,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 868,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 185,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.60 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ADS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.52. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $159.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($3.77). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

