AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 71.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,142,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PolyOne during the fourth quarter worth about $38,466,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 118.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 992,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of PolyOne by 286.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,181,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POL. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of POL stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. PolyOne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 47.93%.

PolyOne Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

