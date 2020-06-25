Asante Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,298 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,471% compared to the average volume of 1,101 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PUMP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asante Solutions by 633.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 101.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Asante Solutions by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

Asante Solutions stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.26 million. Asante Solutions’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Asante Solutions from $5.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Asante Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

About Asante Solutions

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.