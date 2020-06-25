ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ASOMY opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17 and a beta of 4.01. ASOS PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

