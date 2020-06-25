ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.80.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.