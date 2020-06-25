Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Kenneth H. Traub Acquires 140,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Kenneth H. Traub acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $322,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,713.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $2.55 on Thursday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $463.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -1.66.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATHX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Athersys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athersys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Athersys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 169,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Athersys by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Athersys by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Athersys by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

