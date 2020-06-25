Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

ATHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Athersys from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Athersys in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Get Athersys alerts:

In related news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 410,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,823 shares of company stock valued at $690,406. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,134,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 123,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Athersys by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 436,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 19.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 316,230 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Athersys by 50.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 737,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 246,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Athersys by 6.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,970 shares during the period. 17.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Athersys stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a market cap of $463.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -1.66. Athersys has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.