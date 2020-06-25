ATLANT (ATL) Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $258.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATLANT has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.60 or 0.05155753 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00031788 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012553 BTC.

About ATLANT

ATL is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

