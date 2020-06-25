Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13.

About Atlas Copco

Boliden AB (publ), a metals company, explores for, mines, smelts, and recycles metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company mines for zinc, copper, lead, gold, silver, nickel, and tellurium deposits. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; Tara mine in Ireland; and Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

