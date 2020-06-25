Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Raised to $138.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $131.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $1,091,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,417,223.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $321,040.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,647 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,236 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $927,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Avalara by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Avalara by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 43,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

