AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Insider Buying Activity

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.70, approximately 1,759,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 514,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Specifically, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 1,428,571 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $7,499,997.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVEO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $18.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.62%. Research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 294,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVEO)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

