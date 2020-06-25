AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avita Medical Limited operates as a medical technology company. The company develops and distributes products in Regenerative and Respiratory Medicine. Avita’s regenerative and tissue-engineered products provide revolutionary solutions utilizing the patient’s own skin and the regenerative capability of the human body to treat a wide range of wounds, scars and skin defects. The Company’s lead product, ReCell(R) Spray?On Skin (R), is used in a wide variety of burns, plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic procedures. It manufactures and sells a range of spacers for the paediatric, adolescent and adult market. Avita Medical Limited is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RCEL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.23. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Emancipation Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,936,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AVITA MED LTD/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

