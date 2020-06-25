Axa Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Axa lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 909,979 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 151.4% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 676,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,839,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,270,000 after acquiring an additional 240,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on TechnipFMC from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.91. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

