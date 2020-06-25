Axa Has $2.78 Million Stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $99.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12-month low of $71.05 and a 12-month high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

