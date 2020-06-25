Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

Shares of BIDU opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

