Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancolombia from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.71. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3179 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

