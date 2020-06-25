Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

RCKT opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.25 and a quick ratio of 13.25. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,239,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 261,829 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after buying an additional 492,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after buying an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,006,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

