Barclays Begins Coverage on Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:RSTGF opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.35.

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

