Bayer (FRA:BAYN) PT Set at €81.00 by Warburg Research

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been given a €81.00 ($91.01) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($87.64) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.35 ($94.78).

Get Bayer alerts:

Bayer stock opened at €68.39 ($76.84) on Thursday. Bayer has a 52-week low of €91.58 ($102.90) and a 52-week high of €123.82 ($139.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.35.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.