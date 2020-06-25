Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 10,281 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $1,875,562.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,838,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,438,899.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $185.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.29. Beigene Ltd has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $210.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Beigene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Beigene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Beigene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Macquarie upgraded Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

