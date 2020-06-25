Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler Sells 14,381 Shares

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $2,694,136.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,838,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,206,508.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total value of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $655,528.05.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $186.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.54. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 284.45%. The business had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

