Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Insider Xiaodong Wang Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.33, for a total transaction of $906,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,330,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,254,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BGNE opened at $185.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. Beigene Ltd has a 12 month low of $114.41 and a 12 month high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beigene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Beigene by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Beigene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

