Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the software maker's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock's current price.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $352.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $28.25.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.96 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Benefitfocus news, CTO James P. Restivo sold 6,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $56,186.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 82,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annmarie Fini sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $26,446.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at $423,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3,733.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 148.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

