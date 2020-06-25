Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCRYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Scor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

