Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $109.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $82.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.91.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $70.04 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,682,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 73,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $4,865,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,967 shares of company stock valued at $55,302,931 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,003,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,307,000 after buying an additional 3,082,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,318,000 after buying an additional 352,828 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,118,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,120,000 after buying an additional 1,578,708 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,197,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,793,000 after buying an additional 551,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,241,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

