Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $3.80 on Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 25th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $541,729.06 and $24,885.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00041236 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005446 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000464 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000626 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 142,415 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

