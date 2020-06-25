Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BXMT. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE BXMT opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $31,780.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,156. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,591 shares of company stock valued at $112,695. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $13,728,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

