BMO Capital Markets Boosts Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target to $95.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Match Group stock opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. Match Group has a 1-year low of $44.74 and a 1-year high of $99.82.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.02 million. Match Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 199.73%. Match Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 8,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $751,131.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,410.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,507 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 317.9% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 30.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

