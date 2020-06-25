BMO Capital Markets Raises ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$45.50

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACO.X. CSFB raised shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.31.

Shares of TSE ACO.X opened at C$39.14 on Tuesday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a twelve month low of C$27.72 and a twelve month high of C$54.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.29.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

