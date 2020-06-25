Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOUYF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Bouygues from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

BOUYF stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.71. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

