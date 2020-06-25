BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, "BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas."

BPMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.74% and a return on equity of 74.44%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 40.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,939 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

