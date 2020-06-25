BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BZZUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $10.15 on Monday. BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36.

About BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR

Buzzi Unicem SpA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, and Mexico. Buzzi Unicem SpA was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BUZZI UNICEM SP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.