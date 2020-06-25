Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) PT Raised to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of $18.48 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

