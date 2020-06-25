Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Target Price to $83.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.76 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $649,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,040 shares of company stock worth $3,919,268. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the period.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

