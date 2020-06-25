Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Turbine Corp. develops, designs, assembles and sells Capstone MicroTurbines. Capstone MicroTurbines provide power at the site of consumption and to hybrid electric vehicles that combine a primary source battery with an auxiliary power source, such as a microturbine, to enhance performance. The Capstone MicroTurbine combines sophisticated design, engineering and technology to produce a reliable and flexible generator of electricity and heat for commercial and industrial applications. “

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPST opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. Capstone Turbine has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 1.32% of Capstone Turbine as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstone Turbine (CPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.