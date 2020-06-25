Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUK. ValuEngine cut shares of Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Carnival has an average rating of Sell.

CUK stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $13,937,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 806.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 533.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival by 59.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

