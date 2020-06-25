Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) & AAON (NYSE:AAON) Head-To-Head Survey

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) and Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of AAON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Carrier Global shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of AAON shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AAON and Carrier Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAON 13.37% 23.12% 18.04% Carrier Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AAON and Carrier Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAON 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carrier Global 0 7 5 0 2.42

Carrier Global has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.76%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than AAON.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AAON and Carrier Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAON $469.33 million 5.85 $53.71 million $1.02 51.74 Carrier Global $18.61 billion 1.02 $2.12 billion N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than AAON.

Summary

AAON beats Carrier Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils. The company markets and sells its products to retail, manufacturing, educational, lodging, supermarket, medical, and other commercial industries. AAON, Inc. sells its products through a network of manufacturers' representatives and internal sales force. AAON, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Carrier Global Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

